‘Those Supporting This Govt Will Go Down In History As Wicked Nigerians’ – Isaac Fayose

The brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has asserted that those supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government led by President Bola Tinubu will go down in history as wicked Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the assertion while reacting to the comment of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, regarding cattle roaming the streets of Abuja.

Recall that Wike, during his media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, was questioned about the development and what the FCT administration was doing to stop the ugly trend.

Responding, Wike claimed it is a national security matter, stating that the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) will handle it.

He said, “I won’t talk about cows, it’s national security. Tell NSA and all of them to sit down and know what they will do about it. You know…. Anyways let’s leave it there.

“It’s not like we don’t have the capacity but we have to be very careful.”

Reacting via his Facebook page on Wednesday, Isaac Fayose accused Wike of looking away from the disturbing incidents.

According to him, Wike is afraid of cows but quick to disrespect human beings.

He said, “Wike fears cows more than human beings. A government that is afraid of cows but quick to disrespect human beings.

“Many of you supporting this government will surely go down in history as wicked Nigerians”.