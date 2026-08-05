They Don’t Like Me – Abi Considers Voluntary Exit From BBNaija House

BBNaija Season 11 housemate, Abi is considering leaving the reality show after complaining that she feels isolated and unwanted by some of the other contestants in the house.

Naija News reports that the housemate said recent events have made her uncomfortable and have left her feeling as though many of her fellow participants are against her.

The situation became more noticeable after the latest nomination process, which placed Abi among the contestants facing possible eviction this week.

Following the nominations, she spoke with fellow housemates Temi and Nomy about her frustrations and doubts over continuing in the competition.

During the discussion, Abi shared her belief that several housemates do not like her and that their behaviour towards her has made her feel excluded.

She said the atmosphere in the house has become difficult for her and that she is considering walking away from the show.

“I feel like they’re all against me. Some of them don’t like me, and I can see it in the way they treat me”, she said.

Nomy, however, encouraged her to remain in the competition and not allow the attitudes of other contestants to affect her decision.

The housemate advised Abi to stay focused on her goals and continue fighting for her place in the game despite the challenges she is facing.

Temi also appealed to Abi to carefully think through her decision before taking any action.

She advised her to pay attention to her emotional state and avoid making a rushed choice based on temporary feelings and pressure inside the house.

“Don’t let anyone push you into leaving. I think you should check in with your mental health first before making that decision”, she said.

This week, 19 housemates are on the eviction list, including Abi.

The large number of nominees means several contestants are at risk of leaving the competition when voting results are announced.