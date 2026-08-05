Super Falcons Thrash Egypt 6-2, Reach WAFCON Quarter-Finals

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) following a commanding 6-2 victory over Egypt.

Naija News reports that the 10-time African champions delivered a dominant attacking performance to secure their place in the knockout stage and maintain their push for another continental title.

Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, giving Nigeria a deserved advantage before the interval.

Gift Monday doubled the lead in the 55th minute as the Super Falcons continued to control proceedings and create opportunities against the Egyptian defence.

Egypt reduced the deficit after N. Ghazy converted a penalty, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

Nigeria, however, restored their two-goal advantage in the 81st minute through Uchenna Kanu, who found the net to make it 3-1.

Three minutes later, Chidinma Ucheibe converted another penalty to extend the Falcons’ lead and place the game beyond Egypt’s reach.

Ghazy scored her second goal of the encounter in the 91st minute to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

Nigeria responded to Egypt’s late goal with two more strikes during an extended period of added time.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time before Joy Omewa added the sixth goal to complete the emphatic victory.

The result confirmed Nigeria’s qualification for the quarter-finals, where they will face Group D winners Cameroon.

The Super Falcons will now turn their attention to the knockout stage as they continue their pursuit of a record-extending continental crown.