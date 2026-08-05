Sowore Lists Top Govt Agencies Driving Corruption In Nigeria

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation are the institutions fuelling corruption in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the allegation in an interview with Lucky Udu.

The activist claimed that the three offices are “largely responsible for corruption” in the country.

According to him, if he is successfully elected President in the next general election, his administration would deploy Artificial Intelligence to curb waste and tackle corruption across government institutions.

He said, “If someone is trying to pay one contractor three times, the AI will detect it.

“At the end you would have eliminated the ministry of finance, the auditor general’s office and that of the accountant general because those are the three offices in Nigeria that are largely responsible for corruption.

“The presidency of Sowore is going to be about technology. It is going to be built on the forth industrial revolution which is a revolution that is around artificial intelligence, the power of computing, block chain technology and decentralized banking.

“What it means is that very soon, digital currency will flood the world and your central bank will become archaic.”