Reps Panel To Question Alleged PFIPC DG At Secret Location

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the activities of the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has said it will question the purported Director-General of the organisation, Adeniyi Adeyemi, at an undisclosed date and location.

The committee, chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, is investigating allegations of forgery, impersonation, financial impropriety and the abuse of public institutions linked to Adeyemi and the disputed council.

Speaking during the panel’s public hearing on Tuesday, Gagdi said Adeyemi had not been brought before lawmakers because he remained in police custody under a valid court order.

“For the benefit of the general public, we are not refusing to invite Prince Adeniyi here. We have pronounced him to appear here and police have responded that he is in their custody based on the court order,” he said.

Gagdi said the National Assembly could not override a subsisting judicial order requiring Adeyemi to remain in police custody.

“As an arm of government, we respect the principle of federalism and separation of powers. We respect the powers of the judiciary and the executive, and we equally limit ourselves within our own powers,” he said.

“We do not have the power as the National Assembly to vacate an existing court order and say that somebody who is in the custody of the Nigerian Police should leave the police to appear before the National Assembly.”

The committee chairman maintained that compelling the detainee to appear publicly without the necessary legal clearance would amount to interfering with the powers of the judiciary and executive agencies.

Gagdi disclosed that members of the committee would instead meet Adeyemi privately to obtain clarification on issues raised during the investigation.

He said the date and location of the engagement would not be made public because the matter was also being investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other agencies.

“We will not announce to the general public when we will interact with Prince Adeniyi. We will not, because the ICPC are investigating this matter. EFCC are investigating this matter. Part of this matter is before the court of law and many other agencies,” he said.

According to him, the session would be recorded and held in the presence of Adeyemi’s lawyers, while the police would be formally notified.

“Whether he appears before this committee or this committee appears before him, the most important thing is to have an interaction with him to get some things clarified. And we are going to do just that,” Gagdi added.

Earlier in the hearing, the Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, Gbenga Collins, alleged that he paid ₦400m to Adeyemi after being promised a contract connected with the purported council.

Collins told the panel that the money was paid after Adeyemi allegedly offered his company a contract to renovate and furnish what was presented as the official residence of the PFIPC Director-General.

The allegation has not been established by a court.

Gagdi said the committee would continue its public hearing on Thursday and complete outstanding engagements within the week.

He added that the panel would prepare and present its final report to the House of Representatives after lawmakers resumed plenary.