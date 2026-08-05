Real Madrid Close To Vinicius Contract Renewal

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of securing Vinicius Junior‘s long-term future after making significant progress in negotiations over a new contract for the Brazilian winger.

Naija News understands that negotiations between the Spanish giants and Vinicius have gathered momentum following fresh discussions between both parties.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, club officials believe the Brazil international is edging closer to accepting the club’s latest contract proposal.

Romano wrote on 𝕏: “Real Madrid are increasingly confident to receive final green light from Vinicius Jr on a new contract. New proposal being discussed, but Madrid optimistic and Vini Jr’s camp also positive after today’s meeting. José Mourinho also got involved.”

The latest round of talks is said to have ended on a positive note, with representatives of the 26-year-old forward encouraged by the discussions.

If both sides agree on the remaining terms, an official announcement is expected in the coming days.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is also reported to have played a role in the ongoing discussions.

However, details of his involvement have not been made public.

The development is viewed as a major boost for Madrid, who are keen to tie one of their most influential players to a new long-term contract.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande.

According to The Athletic, Madrid will pay an initial €125m for the 19-year-old, while an additional €15m could be paid through performance-related bonuses, taking the total package to €140m.

The agreement has already received approval from Leipzig’s board, paving the way for the teenager to undergo a medical before completing his move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Diomande is expected to leave Leipzig’s pre-season training camp in Austria once he receives permission from the German club.

The transfer brings an end to lengthy negotiations between both clubs.

Diomande had joined Leipzig’s pre-season preparations on Monday while the final details of the transfer were being finalised.

The young winger recently returned to Germany after representing Ivory Coast at the World Cup.

Although he missed Leipzig’s initial departure for Austria last weekend, the Bundesliga club insisted his absence was due to illness and not because of the ongoing transfer negotiations.