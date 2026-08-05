Real Madrid Agree €140m Deal With RB Leipzig For Yan Diomande

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Yan Diomande in a deal worth up to €140 million, bringing an end to lengthy negotiations between the two clubs.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish giants will pay an initial €125 million, with a further €15 million in performance-related add-ons.

The agreement has been approved by Leipzig’s board, clearing the way for the 19-year-old winger to travel to Madrid for his medical before completing the move.

Diomande joined Leipzig’s pre-season training camp in Austria on Monday while the final details of the transfer were being concluded. He is now expected to receive permission to leave the camp and finalise his switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Ivory Coast international returned to Leipzig after representing his country at the World Cup.

He missed the club’s initial departure for their training camp in Austria last weekend, although Leipzig maintained that he was absent because he was unwell and that it had nothing to do with the ongoing transfer talks.

The deal will also benefit Leganes, who sold Diomande to Leipzig last year. Under the terms of that agreement, the Spanish club are entitled to a percentage of the transfer fee.

The Athletic had reported on July 26 that Madrid were confident of completing the signing after Paris Saint-Germain withdrew from negotiations. Liverpool had also shown interest in the teenager earlier in the transfer window.

Diomande remains under contract with Leipzig until 2030, and the Bundesliga club had been hoping to secure him on improved terms while holding out for a fee closer to €130 million.

The winger enjoyed an outstanding debut season in Germany after joining Leipzig from Leganes last summer.

He scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances, while also featuring in all four of Ivory Coast’s matches at the World Cup before their quarter-final exit to Norway.

Madrid have already strengthened their squad this summer with the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espi. The club are also continuing efforts to complete a deal for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.