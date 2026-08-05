I Spent My Money Promoting Tinubu, Got Nothing In Return – Kebbi Supporter Fumes

A prominent supporter of President Bola Tinubu in Kebbi State, Adamu Yahaya, popularly known as Adam Fakai, has announced that he has stopped promoting the achievements of the Federal Government, alleging that his efforts were ignored by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fakai, who gained attention on social media for visiting major Federal Government project sites and documenting ongoing developments under the Tinubu administration, said he made the decision after more than two years of receiving no recognition or support from party leaders.

The social media influencer made his position known in a statement shared on his social media pages.

Explaining why he decided to stop the advocacy, Fakai said he invested his personal resources, time and energy to publicise the programmes and projects of the Tinubu administration because he genuinely believed in the President’s vision for Nigeria.

According to him, his activities were driven by patriotism and not personal gain.

“I have spent more than two years using my money, time and energy to promote the programmes and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to Nigerians in both the North and South. I did so because I believed in his efforts to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

Fakai became popular online through photographs, videos and reports from major Federal Government projects, particularly road construction sites, where he highlighted the progress of ongoing works.

His posts attracted mixed reactions, with some Nigerians praising his efforts while others criticised his approach.

Despite his commitment, Fakai said he never received any form of appreciation or encouragement from leaders of the APC in Kebbi State or at the national level.

He described the experience as disappointing, saying he expected at least some acknowledgement for his contributions.

“I am from Kebbi State, and throughout this period, I never received any form of encouragement or support from politicians in my party, either at the state or federal level,” he wrote.

The APC supporter also claimed that some senior government officials had used photographs and videos he captured to promote government projects without ever reaching out to him.

“It is unfortunate that some prominent figures at the federal level use the pictures and videos of government projects that I captured and shared, yet none has ever contacted me directly,” he stated.

Fakai said the feeling of being overlooked played a major role in his decision to discontinue promoting the administration’s achievements.

He suggested that things might have been different if he had come from another state.

Although he expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition, he appreciated individuals who stood by him throughout the period.

He thanked those who encouraged him through prayers, kind words and moral support, saying their encouragement remained valuable despite his decision to step away from promoting the government’s programmes.