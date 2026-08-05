‘It Has Reached Ogun State’ – Presidency Fires Back At Donald Duke Over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Prediction

The presidency has slammed the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) 2027 presidential candidate, Donald Duke, over his prediction about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Naija News reports that Duke, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Tuesday, described the project as unnecessary.

He argued that the Nigerian government cannot afford the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, noting that it won’t go anywhere.

Duke suggested that the Nigerian government should rather prioritise investing in essential services like electricity and healthcare.

He said, “Nigeria cannot afford the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. I don’t think the road will go beyond Epe.”

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, revealed that the project has reached Ogun State, and work is ongoing on the Ondo and Akwa-Ibom state sections of the Coastal road.

According to Tinubu’s aide, politics drives many politicians to say anything.

He said, “Former Governor Donald Duke who wants to become President on the banner of an unviable political platform has also joined the chorus of those saying the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will not go beyond the Lagos State.

“I think politics makes alot of people says loads of what they don’t mean or believe in. They just talk for the sake of talking or because of bad politics. There is actually no sense in arguing against reality.

“While Duke was talking on TV that the Coastal Highway won’t go beyond Epe, the project has reached Ogun State, and work is going on on the Ondo and Akwa-Ibom states sections of the Coastal road.”