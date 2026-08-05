 Skip to content
News

‘It Has Reached Ogun State’ – Presidency Fires Back At Donald Duke Over Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Prediction

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Donald Duke
Donald Duke

Key Takeaways

  • Presidency spokesman, Temitope Ajayi, knocked PRP 2027 presidential candidate, Donald Duke, after he predicted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would not go beyond Epe.
  • Donald Duke said on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Tuesday that Nigeria cannot afford the road and should instead focus on electricity and healthcare.
  • Ajayi said the coastal road has reached Ogun State, with work ongoing on the Ondo and Akwa-Ibom sections, and he blamed politics for Duke’s comments.

The presidency has slammed the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) 2027 presidential candidate, Donald Duke, over his prediction about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Naija News reports that Duke, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Tuesday, described the project as unnecessary.

He argued that the Nigerian government cannot afford the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, noting that it won’t go anywhere.

Duke suggested that the Nigerian government should rather prioritise investing in essential services like electricity and healthcare.

He said, “Nigeria cannot afford the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. I don’t think the road will go beyond Epe.”

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, revealed that the project has reached Ogun State, and work is ongoing on the Ondo and Akwa-Ibom state sections of the Coastal road.

According to Tinubu’s aide, politics drives many politicians to say anything.

He said, “Former Governor Donald Duke who wants to become President on the banner of an unviable political platform has also joined the chorus of those saying the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will not go beyond the Lagos State.

“I think politics makes alot of people says loads of what they don’t mean or believe in. They just talk for the sake of talking or because of bad politics. There is actually no sense in arguing against reality.

“While Duke was talking on TV that the Coastal Highway won’t go beyond Epe, the project has reached Ogun State, and work is going on on the Ondo and Akwa-Ibom states sections of the Coastal road.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.