Political Terrorism, Weaponising Federal Institutions – ADC Fires EFCC For Freezing Osun Accounts

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the alleged freezing of statutory allocations and bank accounts linked to the Osun State Government.

It described the action as an attempt to undermine the administration ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The party alleged that the move formed part of a broader campaign of political intimidation against the state government and its supporters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused the Federal Government of using public institutions to pursue partisan interests.

The opposition party described the reported freezing of Osun funds as “political terrorism,” alleging that the action was designed to weaken the state government before the governorship election.

According to the ADC, political competition should not come at the expense of governance and public welfare.

“This is not an administrative decision or a legal dispute. It is political terrorism by the Bola Tinubu-led APC government carried out with the instruments of the Nigerian state,” the statement read.

The party further argued that withholding public funds would affect workers’ salaries, healthcare services, education and other essential government responsibilities.

The ADC also alleged that the financial restrictions were part of a wider pattern of intimidation in Osun State.

The party claimed that opposition politicians had been subjected to arrests and accused security agencies of failing to curb political violence.

It further alleged that armed groups linked to the ruling party had intimidated political opponents, although it did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.

The statement urged security agencies to remain impartial in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

The ADC called for the immediate restoration of all statutory allocations due to local governments in Osun State and an end to what it described as federal interference in the state’s political affairs.

The party maintained that residents should be allowed to freely determine their political future without intimidation.

“Political opponents are not enemy combatants. Opposition-controlled states are not occupied territories. Public institutions do not belong to whichever party temporarily controls the Federal Government,” the statement added.