Police Shut Abuja Stadium Indefinitely Over Security Threat

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja has been closed indefinitely after the Nigeria Police Force reported a possible security threat around the facility.

Naija News reports that the stadium management announced the closure in a notice sighted by Guardian on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, saying the decision followed information received from the Police Headquarters about a security concern affecting the premises.

The closure took effect from the night of Monday, August 3, 2026, with all entrances to the stadium locked as authorities moved to prevent access until further instructions are provided.

The management directed everyone inside the stadium to leave the premises peacefully while security personnel were deployed to maintain order and enforce the restriction.

People who planned to use the stadium facilities were advised to stay away from the gates and follow instructions from security agencies.

The management added that more information would be released after receiving further updates from the Police Headquarters.

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium is one of Nigeria’s major sports facilities and regularly hosts sporting activities, training sessions and public events.

The notice said: “This is to inform all individuals currently using or planning to access the Abuja Stadium pitch tomorrow that the Police Headquarters has reliably notified us of a credible security threat affecting the facility.

“Effective immediately, tonight (August 3, 2026), all entrances to the stadium will be closed down and remain shut until further directive from Police Headquarters.

“No entry will be permitted once closure takes effect tonight. All persons currently inside are advised to vacate the premises promptly and peacefully. Security personnel have been deployed to enforce this measure and ensure public safety.

“We urge everyone to remain calm, comply with all instructions from law enforcement, and avoid loitering around the stadium gates. Further updates will be communicated as soon as they are received from the Police Headquarters.”