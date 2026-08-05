Peter Obi’s Aide Raises Alarm Over NDC Logo Ahead Of 2027 Elections

An aide to the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, has called on the party’s leadership to urgently clarify its official logo ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Umoh, who serves as Obi’s campaign photographer, made the call in a statement addressed to the NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, on Wednesday.

She urged the NDC leadership to resolve the controversy surrounding the party’s logo, warning that the uncertainty was creating confusion among supporters and candidates with less than five months to the elections.

According to her, the lack of clear direction on the logo approved for use has left candidates and supporters uncertain about the emblem to feature on campaign materials, a situation she said could affect the party’s cohesion, visibility and preparedness for the 2027 polls.

“You have repeatedly stated that the party’s supreme leader (Dickson) is an experienced politician. I therefore believe he fully understands the electoral and political implications of allowing this uncertainty to persist,” Umoh said.

She called on the party to issue an official communiqué to all state chapters and other relevant stakeholders, clearly identifying the logo approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission and providing uniform guidelines for its use.

Umoh said the party could not afford conflicting messages at such a critical stage of the election cycle.

“At this critical stage, the party cannot afford avoidable confusion or mixed messaging. We are working toward victory, and every decision, including clarity around the party’s identity and campaign materials, must reflect that commitment,” she said.

She also expressed concern over the delay in resolving the issue, saying she hoped it was not a sign that the party was unprepared or inadvertently weakening its electoral chances.

“I sincerely hope the delay is not a sign that the party is unprepared or intentionally trying to sabotage our chances at winning. The NDC must act decisively to protect and strengthen its chances at the polls,” she added.