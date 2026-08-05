Pat Utomi, Galadima Get Fresh NDC Appointments

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a seven-member National Reconciliation Committee to engage aggrieved aspirants across the country and address issues arising from the party’s recently concluded primaries.

Naija News reports that the decision was contained in a statement jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses, and National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu.

The development comes days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the lists of candidates for the 2027 elections on its portal, a move that generated dissatisfaction among members of various political parties.

According to the statement, the committee has been mandated to meet with aspirants nationwide and resolve outstanding grievances to strengthen party unity ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Political economist, Pat Utomi, will chair the committee, while veteran politician, Buba Galadima, will serve as co-chairman. Barrister Mohammed Sani Takori is the vice chairman, while Comrade Babatunde Alli will serve as secretary.

Other members are Mrs Dudu Mamman Manuga, Hon. Salvador Adegoke Moshood and Alhaji Haruna Pai.

The party also announced the establishment of three zonal reconciliation sub-committees to oversee the reconciliation process in the North, South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

The Northern Sub-Committee will be chaired by Mainasara Sani Abubakar, with Barrister Fatima Musa Abba serving as secretary. Other members are Comrade Solomon Ndah, Dr Tanko Yusufu and Arc. Dr Toma Audu Gana.

The South-East Sub-Committee will be headed by Victor Umeh, with Sir Patrick Akwara as secretary. Other members are Barrister Eze Chikamnayo, Dr Patrick Ezie Chukwudi, Chief (Barr.) Isaac Chinaka Anumudu and Stefiny Amaka Eugene.

In the South-South, Senator Ben Birabi will chair the sub-committee, while Senator Clever M. Ikisikpo will serve as secretary. Other members are Isaac Idahosa, Esther Archibong and Apostle David Stephen Okpon.

The NDC added that the National Reconciliation Committee would be formally inaugurated at the party’s national secretariat at 12 noon on Thursday, August 6, 2026.