Osun Election: Adeleke Alleges EFCC Plans To Freeze State Accounts

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of planning to freeze all bank accounts belonging to the state government ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The governor described the alleged move as unlawful, warning that it could cripple government operations just days before residents head to the polls.

Naija News reports that the allegation was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

According to the statement, Adeleke raised the alarm during a meeting held at the Government House in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Alimi alleged that the anti-graft agency was not only planning to freeze the state’s accounts but also those belonging to top government officials.

The commissioner quoted the governor as saying that such an action, if carried out, would amount to “the height of lawlessness.”

According to the statement, Adeleke said the alleged plan was aimed at disrupting the activities of his administration ahead of the governorship election.

“The plot to freeze the state government accounts is meant to paralyse government activities ahead of the governorship election,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

Adeleke also insisted that there was no legal basis for such a move.

“The governor affirmed that there is no legal basis or justification for any move to freeze the state government accounts, declaring that the anti-graft agency has no legal powers to freeze the account of a state government,” the statement added.

Efforts to get the reaction of the EFCC were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said he would respond later but had yet to do so.

Adeleke is seeking another four-year term on the platform of the Accord Party, while the All Progressives Congress is making efforts to regain control of Osun State after spending four years in the opposition.

The build-up to the election has been marked by rising political tension, with supporters of the two major camps reportedly engaging in violent clashes in different parts of the state.

Earlier this week, while addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Olorunda Local Government Area, Adeleke appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the worsening political violence in the state.

The governor warned against a repeat of the political crisis that engulfed parts of the South-West in 1983.

He also argued that the recent endorsement of President Tinubu’s re-election bid by the Accord Party in Osun should encourage the Federal Government to ensure peace in the state.

According to Adeleke, urgent intervention is needed to stop the violence and protect innocent residents.

“All we are asking for is simply a free and fair election,” the governor said.