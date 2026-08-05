Ooni Donates ₦100 Million, Hilux To Sunday Igboho’s Security Outfit

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated ₦100m and a brand-new Hilux vehicle to the Iru Ekun Security Network established by Yoruba Nation advocate, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The donation was announced on Tuesday when Igboho and members of the security outfit paid a courtesy visit to the Ooni’s Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In a statement issued by the monarch’s Senior Media Officer, Sodiq Lawal, on behalf of the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the Ooni described the initiative as timely.

He said the outfit was established to complement existing security arrangements and protect lives and property across Yoruba communities.

The monarch commended Igboho for what he described as his courage, resilience and commitment to the security and welfare of the Yoruba people.

According to him, genuine leadership is demonstrated through selfless service and meaningful contributions to society.

“I commend Chief Sunday Igboho for taking a bold step towards strengthening community security,” the Ooni said.

“Protecting our people is a collective responsibility that transcends political, religious and ideological differences. Every initiative genuinely designed to preserve lives and maintain peace deserves encouragement and support.”

The traditional ruler added that every Yoruba person had a responsibility to contribute to the peace, unity and development of the region.

He maintained that sustainable development could only thrive in a secure environment.

The Ooni called on prominent Yoruba sons and daughters, traditional rulers, community leaders, business executives, professionals and other stakeholders to support the Iru Ekun Security Network.

He said unity remained essential to protecting the interests of Yorubaland and addressing its security challenges.

“Our strength lies in our unity. When we speak with one voice and work together, no force can undermine the peace and progress of Yorubaland,” he said.

“This is the time for all lovers of Yoruba culture and heritage to unite for a common purpose.”

The monarch described Igboho as a courageous and determined patriot, saying history would remember those who acted to protect their people during difficult periods.

Responding, Igboho thanked the Ooni for the financial donation, vehicle and royal encouragement.

He described the traditional ruler as a leader whose humility, wisdom and commitment to Yoruba unity had inspired people across the world.

“The Ooni is the father of all Yoruba people worldwide. He is God’s gift to our race,” Igboho said.

“His love for the Yoruba nation, humility and kindness distinguish him among traditional rulers. I have come to receive his royal blessings as we continue our mission of protecting our people.”

Igboho said the visit also provided an opportunity to brief the Ooni on the activities of the Iru Ekun Security Network and seek his continued guidance and endorsement.

The Yoruba Nation advocate also disclosed plans to organise a summit involving traditional rulers from across Yorubaland.

According to him, the meeting would focus on practical responses to security challenges affecting communities in the region.

He said the proposed summit, subject to the Ooni’s approval, would be held at the palace in Ile-Ife.

Igboho reaffirmed that the security network would operate within the law and cooperate with relevant authorities and local communities.

He added that its activities would focus on community policing, intelligence gathering and the promotion of peace across Yorubaland.