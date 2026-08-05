 Skip to content
Politics

Onaiyekan: Is It Possible For APC To Stop Forgery? – Sam Amadi

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
 Former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Sam Amadi
 Former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Sam Amadi

Associate professor and Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of circulating forged materials.

Naija News reports that his allegation comes amidst a disclaimer issued by the Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria (CYON), which distanced itself from a document titled “Our Faith Must Rise Above Partisan Politics” circulating on social media.

The document in question was reportedly issued in response to comments by Cardinal John Onaiyekan.

However, in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Gosife Kizito Eze, National Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Maurice Mbeke, and National Secretary, Francisca A. Adesokan, CYON described the document as “false, fraudulent and unauthorised.”

The organisation clarified that the purported “Catholic Youth Association of Nigeria (CYAN)” named on the document does not exist, insisting that the publication neither originated from nor reflected the position of CYON.

CYON urged the public to disregard the document, warning that it was a deliberate act of impersonation designed to mislead Nigerians and Catholic faithful.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday, Amadi argued that the ruling party could defend its position without resorting to forgery.

Is it not possible for APC to stop forgery? You can make a powerful counterargument without resorting to forgery. Forgery is not good. Please stop,” he wrote.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.