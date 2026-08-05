‘Nigerians Are In Worse Condition Than Under Abacha’ – Pat Utomi

Former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has compared the current condition of Nigerians with the military era of Sani Abacha.

Naija News reports that Utomi, during an interview on Nigeria Info 99.3FM, spoke about the state of the nation and recent concerns raised by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria.

Utomi lambasted the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying that Nigerians are in a worse state than during the military era of Abacha.

He blamed part of the challenge on the failure of the 1998 transition from military rule to civilian government.

He said, “I think we’re in a worse condition than under Abacha. There’s no doubt about it.”

Speaking further, Utomi said the frustration expressed by the Catholic leaders reflects a wider feeling among Nigerians, stressing that the Catholic Church has a structured process through which its positions on national issues are developed.

The professor pointed out that groups within the Church, including the Justice, Development and Peace Commission, contribute to discussions on public matters before issues are eventually considered at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

He added, “The bishops have had a meeting before they went to see the president. The speech delivered by Cardinal John Onaiyekan generally reflects the collective concerns of the bishops, although individual members may still hold personal opinions.”