Nigeria Requires Urgent Intervention – Donald Duke Calls For Opposition Alliance

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Donald Duke, has urged the opposition to come together and change the trajectory of the nation’s affairs

Naija News reports that Duke made the appeal during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday.

He expressed the sense of urgency regarding the state of Nigeria, stressing the need for urgent intervention to avoid future disaster

The former Cross River State Governor said he decided to return to politics because of the urgency of where citizens currently are in Nigeria, calling on the opposition to come together and change the direction of the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s leadership from when he was governor is not addressing the critical issues in the country.

He said, “I returned to politics because of the urgency of where we are in Nigeria today. Disaster is looming if we don’t change the trajectory.

“You could be a spectator and make all sorts of analyses, or you could get involved. The direction the country is going requires urgent intervention.

“The folks who are in charge of the country today are generally my generation, as it were, and the president and I were the class of ’99. But the direction the country is going, I think, requires very urgent intervention.

“I’m not a member of the ruling party, as it were. So automatically, I’m in the opposition. Ideally, the opposition should come together.”