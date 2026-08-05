Matthias Jaissle Appointed As Newcastle New Manager

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as the club’s new head coach following the departure of Eddie Howe.

Naija News reports that the English Premier League club announced the appointment on Wednesday, with the 38-year-old German taking over at St. James’ Park after a successful spell with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

Although Jaissle has built an impressive coaching résumé in recent years, he is yet to manage a club in one of Europe’s top-flight leagues.

Reacting to his appointment, Jaissle expressed delight at joining Newcastle, describing the opportunity as one of the biggest moments of his coaching career.

“It is an incredible honour to become head coach of Newcastle United.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in European football, with a unique history, identity and supporter base, and I am excited to experience that passion and connection first-hand.

“When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club’s journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see,” he said.

Jaissle’s playing career ended prematurely at the age of 25 after he suffered an injury, Naija News understands.

He moved into coaching and got his first managerial opportunity with Austrian club Liefering, where he guided the team to a second-place finish in the second division, matching the club’s best-ever league performance.

In 2021, he was appointed head coach of Red Bull Salzburg and enjoyed immediate success, leading the Austrian giants to back-to-back league titles as well as lifting the Austrian Cup.

He later joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in 2023, where he further enhanced his reputation by leading the club to consecutive AFC Champions League titles in 2025 and 2026.

Jaissle takes charge of a Newcastle side looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

His predecessor, Eddie Howe, transformed the Magpies during his five-year spell at the club after replacing Steve Bruce in November 2021.

Howe guided Newcastle back into the UEFA Champions League in 2023 before securing qualification again in 2025.

His biggest achievement came in March 2025 when Newcastle defeated Liverpool in the League Cup final to win their first major trophy since 1969.

Despite his earlier successes, Howe came under increasing pressure last season as Newcastle struggled in the Premier League.

The uncertainty surrounding striker Alexander Isak’s prolonged transfer to Liverpool affected the team’s campaign, with the Magpies finishing 12th after suffering 17 defeats in 38 league matches.

Newcastle also reached the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 but were convincingly beaten 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

The club has since lost more key players during the summer transfer window, with midfielder Sandro Tonali joining Tottenham Hotspur and England international Anthony Gordon completing a move to Barcelona.

Jaissle will now be expected to rebuild the squad and restore Newcastle’s challenge for European qualification and domestic honours.