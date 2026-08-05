Madugu Confident Super Falcons Will Control Their WAFCON Fate Against Egypt

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu says his side are determined to keep their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign in their own hands as they prepare for a decisive Group C clash against Egypt.

Naija News reports that Nigeria’s place in the quarter-finals will be decided in the final group fixture after an inconsistent start to the tournament.

The defending champions suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to Malawi before bouncing back with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Zambia despite playing much of the game with 10 players.

The Super Falcons sit on three points, three behind group leaders Malawi. To reach the knockout stage, Nigeria need a convincing win over Egypt and will also hope the result between Zambia and Malawi works in their favour.

Speaking ahead of the must-win encounter, Madugu insisted his players are focused on doing their own job rather than relying on other teams.

“We have done all the various permutations and we know exactly which of the permutations will take us through. We want to have our fate in our hands and we are going straight for what will take us through,” the coach said during the pre-match press conference.

Madugu has faced criticism since Nigeria’s opening defeat to tournament debutants Malawi, with questions raised over his team selection, tactical approach and the decision to deploy some players outside their preferred positions.

He responded by making key changes for the victory over Zambia.

Experienced forward Asisat Oshoala, midfielder Deborah Abiodun and Christy Ucheibe all returned to the starting line-up, while Shukurat Oladipo impressed after coming off the bench. Rofiat Imuran also justified her inclusion with a solid display.

The 10-time African champions are chasing an 11th WAFCON title and a successful defence of the crown Madugu guided them to last year.

Progressing beyond the group stage would also keep Nigeria on course to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Madugu’s achievements have already earned global recognition, with the Nigerian tactician receiving a Ballon d’Or nomination among the world’s best coaches last year.