Luís Figo Calls On FIFA President Infantino To Resign

Portugal legend Luís Figo has called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign, accusing him of putting personal interests ahead of football following the controversy surrounding a proposal to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private equity investors.

The pressure on Infantino has intensified in recent weeks after the proposal sparked widespread criticism across the football world. Several national federations reportedly withdrew their support, while UEFA and other football associations threatened boycotts and signalled they would not back Infantino’s expected bid for another term.

The controversy also led to the resignation of senior advisers and FIFA officials, including Carlos Cordeiro, amid growing concerns over the organisation’s direction.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Figo said Infantino no longer enjoys the confidence of those closest to him or the wider football community. The former Barcelona and Real Madrid star insisted the time had come for the FIFA president to step aside.

“Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President,” Figo said.

“Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve.

“He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner.

“It is too late to save his dignity, but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now.”