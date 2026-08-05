Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Won’t Go Beyond Epe – Donald Duke

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as an unnecessary project.

He argued that the Nigerian government cannot afford the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, noting that it won’t go anywhere.

Naija News reports that Duke shared his reservations in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Tuesday.

He suggested that the Nigerian government should rather prioritise investing in essential services like electricity and healthcare.

“Nigeria cannot afford the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. I don’t think the road will go beyond Epe.

“And I think the road serves other purposes because I drove once on the road, and all I saw was land reclamation and all that.

“There is already a road from Lagos to Calabar. I’ve driven from Lagos to Calabar several times. If the road is poor, fix it.

“There are some expenditures we make that do not reflect the realities of our circumstances.

“The amount spent on that road could be better spent providing electricity or upgrading the healthcare system.

“Last year, I think the capital budget that was released for health was barely 36 million naira, and this came from the minister himself.

“That’s pathetic for a country of 230 million people. Not to talk of the schooling system that is hardly funded,” he said.