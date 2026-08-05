Kwankwaso Backs Catholic Bishops, Calls Out Tinubu Government

The 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has commended the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for speaking out on the country’s socio-economic challenges, describing its intervention as an act of courage and patriotism.

Kwankwaso, in a personally signed statement on Tuesday, said the concerns raised by the bishops over the rising cost of living, worsening insecurity, declining public confidence and the hardship confronting millions of Nigerians reflected the realities faced by citizens across the country.

His submission follows a recent exchange of words between the administration of President Bola Tinubu and some catholic bishops, including the Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, over current happenings in the country.

He said, “Their concerns regarding the rising cost of living, worsening insecurity, declining public confidence, and the hardship faced by millions of Nigerians are neither partisan nor isolated; they reflect the daily experiences of ordinary citizens across every region of our country.”

The former Kano State governor said Nigeria is richly endowed with human and natural resources but lamented that many citizens continued to grapple with economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity and limited access to quality education and healthcare.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, yet millions of our people continue to struggle under the weight of economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity, poor access to quality education and healthcare, and diminishing opportunities,” he said.

According to Kwankwaso, the country’s challenges require urgent, sincere and people-centred responses from those in positions of leadership.

He also called on Nigerians to continue engaging the federal government and other leaders constructively in the interest of good governance and national development.

“I encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to continue constructively engaging the Federal Government and other leaders at all levels whenever the opportunity arises, advocating for good governance, accountability, and policies that prioritise the security, welfare, and prosperity of our people,” he stated.

Kwankwaso added that collective commitment and responsible leadership remained essential to building a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It is through such collective commitment and responsible leadership that we can build a more peaceful, united, and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He concluded by praying for the country, saying, “May Almighty Allah continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”