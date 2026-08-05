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Iniesta Urges Barcelona To Sign Victor Osimhen As Lewandowski’s Successor

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By Ernest Victor
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Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen

Key Takeaways

  • Former Barcelona midfielder, Andres Iniesta, urged Barcelona to sign Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.
  • Barcelona began searching for a new centre-forward after Lewandowski moved to MLS side Chicago Fire, having earlier cooled interest in Osimhen over cost and wages.
  • Iniesta told NTV Spor that Barcelona should not use teenage star, Lamine Yamal, as a number nine, as Galatasaray may now keep Osimhen.

Former Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta has urged his former club to make a move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian as the ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are searching for a new centre-forward after Lewandowski completed his move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire earlier this summer. The club had previously assessed both Osimhen and Julián Álvarez as possible options before reportedly cooling their interest in the Nigerian over concerns about the cost of a transfer and his wage demands.

Speaking to NTV Spor, Iniesta said Barcelona should avoid using teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as a central striker despite the youngster’s outstanding quality.

He also called on sporting director Deco to reinforce the attack by signing a recognised goalscorer, with Osimhen his preferred choice.

“Lamine Yamal is a fantastic player, but I wouldn’t prefer him playing as a number 9. If Ferran Torres leaves, I would strongly advise Deco to sign a striker,” Iniesta said.

“I don’t think Atletico Madrid will let Julian Alvarez go. I would suggest they sign Victor Osimhen. He’s a fantastic goalscorer and one of the best replacements for Robert Lewandowski.”

Osimhen has remained one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe following another prolific campaign. Although Barcelona had previously stepped back from pursuing the Nigeria international because of the financial implications of a deal, Iniesta believes the 27-year-old possesses the qualities needed to lead the club’s attack in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Turkish champions Galatasaray, who had initially set an asking price for the Super Eagles star, are now understood to be prepared to keep hold of him rather than sanction a sale.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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