Iniesta Urges Barcelona To Sign Victor Osimhen As Lewandowski’s Successor

Former Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta has urged his former club to make a move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian as the ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are searching for a new centre-forward after Lewandowski completed his move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire earlier this summer. The club had previously assessed both Osimhen and Julián Álvarez as possible options before reportedly cooling their interest in the Nigerian over concerns about the cost of a transfer and his wage demands.

Speaking to NTV Spor, Iniesta said Barcelona should avoid using teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as a central striker despite the youngster’s outstanding quality.

He also called on sporting director Deco to reinforce the attack by signing a recognised goalscorer, with Osimhen his preferred choice.

“Lamine Yamal is a fantastic player, but I wouldn’t prefer him playing as a number 9. If Ferran Torres leaves, I would strongly advise Deco to sign a striker,” Iniesta said.

“I don’t think Atletico Madrid will let Julian Alvarez go. I would suggest they sign Victor Osimhen. He’s a fantastic goalscorer and one of the best replacements for Robert Lewandowski.”

Osimhen has remained one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe following another prolific campaign. Although Barcelona had previously stepped back from pursuing the Nigeria international because of the financial implications of a deal, Iniesta believes the 27-year-old possesses the qualities needed to lead the club’s attack in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Turkish champions Galatasaray, who had initially set an asking price for the Super Eagles star, are now understood to be prepared to keep hold of him rather than sanction a sale.