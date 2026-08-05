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‘He Never Hired Me’ – Amaechi Knocks Wike Over Claims Atiku Picked Him Because Of Money

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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I Hired Wike, I Was Once His Boss - Amaechi
Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has dismissed claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, picked him as running mate because of money.

Naija News reports that Wike, during a media parley with selected journalists on Tuesday, said Amaechi can not contribute meaningfully to the political fortunes of Atiku in the 2027 elections.

According to him, it will be difficult for Atiku to win the 2027 presidency with Amaechi as his running mate.

Wike submitted that Atiku did not choose Amaechi as his running mate for political reasons, but for financial gains.

Wike insisted that Amaechi has never won an election after 2011 when he was the Director-General of his campaign.

He submitted that despite being a former Governor and former Minister, Amaechi does not have the followers to win or influence elections.

In response, Amaechi, while featuring in an interview on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television on Tuesday, said he does not respond to his subordinate, noting that Wike never hired him.

He said, “I don’t respond to my subordinate. Wike never hired me. By the time I finish mourning and go into campaign, anybody that insults me, I will insult him back.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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