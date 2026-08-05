The God That Called Abacha Hasn’t Gone On ‘Omugwo’ – Melaye Warns Tinubu

A former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against taking the 2027 presidential election for granted, saying political endorsements alone cannot determine a leader’s future.

Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the remarks in a post shared on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, where he referenced the late former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

According to the former lawmaker, Abacha enjoyed widespread political support before his death in 1998, but his ambition to transition from military rule to a civilian presidency never materialised.

Melaye said there is always a ‘God factor‘ in human affairs, warning that no political calculation can override divine intervention.

He argued that President Tinubu should not ignore this reality as political activities ahead of the 2027 general election continue to gather momentum.

“There is a God factor in the affairs of men. Tinubu does not understand this. Abacha was endorsed by all the five political parties at that time,” Melaye wrote.

The former senator recalled that all the registered political parties at the time adopted Abacha as their preferred presidential candidate before his sudden death.

Continuing his message, Melaye said Abacha appeared to be on course to become a civilian president before his life was cut short.

He used the incident to emphasise his belief that ultimate authority rests with God.

“There was no contest, he was already cruising to become a civilian president. God picked His phone and called Abacha.

“When God calls you, there is no network failure. That God has not gone on omugwo, Tinubu watch it,” he added.

Naija News reports that Omugwo is an Igbo cultural term from the southeastern part of Nigeria which connotes postpartum care or after-birth care.

President Tinubu or the Presidency had yet to react to Melaye’s statement as of the time of filing this report.