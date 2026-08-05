Fresh ₦400 Million Bribery Allegation Rocks PFIPC Investigation

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the activities of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has received a fresh allegation involving the payment of ₦400 million for a purported government contract.

Naija News understands that the Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, Collins Oyekunle, told the committee that he paid the money to the embattled former Director-General of the council, Mathew Adeyemi, as a condition for securing a ₦2bn contract.

Oyekunle made the allegation during an investigative hearing conducted by the House panel.

He alleged that the ₦400m payment was required before the contract could be awarded.

The businessman said the transaction followed several meetings with Adeyemi and some of his associates.

Oyekunle told lawmakers that he did not provide the entire sum from his personal funds.

He claimed that the money was raised from colleagues and other associates before being transferred in batches in 2025.

According to him, the payments were made into different corporate bank accounts allegedly provided for the transaction.

Members of the committee questioned why such a large sum was transferred into accounts that had not been independently verified as belonging to a recognised government institution.

The lawmakers also sought clarification on whether Oyekunle conducted due diligence before making the payments.

The panel said it would examine the relevant bank records, communications and other documents connected with the alleged transaction.

The committee promised to invite all persons and organisations linked to the allegations to provide further clarification.

It said the claims would form part of its broader investigation into alleged forgery, impersonation, financial impropriety and the use of government institutions by the disputed council.

Adeyemi remains in police custody over allegations connected with the purported agency.

He and his legal representatives have previously asked to be allowed to testify before the committee.