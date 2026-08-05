EFCC Freezes Osun Govt Account Days Before Guber Election

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen a bank account belonging to the Osun State Government less than two weeks before the August 15 governorship election.

According to New Telegraph, the affected account, domiciled with First Bank, was said to have been placed on a Post No Debit status, preventing withdrawals and other debit transactions.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke alleged that the anti-graft agency was planning to freeze the state’s accounts and those of top government officials.

Sources familiar with the development said the affected account was used for the payment of workers’ salaries.

The action is expected to heighten political tension in the state ahead of the governorship election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the governor described the reported move as an attempt to disrupt government activities ahead of the election.

Adeleke maintained that there was no legal justification for freezing the accounts of the state government.

He argued that the EFCC lacked the statutory authority to take such action against the state’s accounts.

A source close to the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, confirmed that the account had already been frozen.

“I can confirm that the state government account has been frozen by the EFCC. It is no longer an allegation. The governor will address the press shortly to update the public on the situation,” the source said.