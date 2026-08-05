EFCC Begins Takeover Of Abubakar Malami-linked Properties

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has begun taking possession of properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, following a final forfeiture order issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

A residential property linked to the former minister in Kano State has been deserted and placed under security watch, while a hotel affected by the judgment remains operational.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered the final forfeiture of the assets after holding that Malami and other claimants failed to establish that they were acquired through legitimate means.

The properties, estimated to be worth ₦180.4bn, include hotels, residential buildings, shopping malls, corporate entities and a university located in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Birnin Kebbi.

The EFCC had commenced forfeiture proceedings in January against 57 assets estimated at more than ₦212bn.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the properties were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities during Malami’s tenure as Attorney-General of the Federation between 2015 and 2023.

However, the court excluded nine properties from the final forfeiture order after ruling that the EFCC failed to provide sufficient evidence that they were unlawfully acquired.

Malami and 14 other claimants had challenged the interim forfeiture order, insisting that the assets were legitimately acquired.

The claimants included his sons, Abdulaziz and Abiru; his wife, Asabe Bashir; and several companies and institutions.

They included Rayhaan Bustan and Agro Allied Limited, Mountain View Gold and Jewellery Limited, Amasdul Oil and Gas Limited, Azbir Arena Nigeria Limited, Meethaq Hotels Limited, Rayhaan University Limited/GTE, Rayhaan Hotels Limited and Zeenoor Hotels Limited.

During a visit by Premium Times to Zeenoor Hotels Limited in Kano, the facility was found operating normally, with guests entering and leaving the premises.

Officials at the reception declined to comment extensively on the forfeiture order.

“All I can tell you is that we are still in operation. I cannot tell you anything more than that,” one of the officials said.

A police officer stationed at the hotel said security personnel had been informed that the Federal Government could take possession of the facility at any time.

“I was briefed at the station about the final forfeiture of the hotel to the Federal Government, and I was told that they are coming any moment from now to take over the facility,” the officer said.

At No. 9 Ahmadu Bello Way, a residential property located less than 200 metres from the Kano Government House, security personnel said the building had been abandoned.

Mobile police officers were seen guarding the property following the forfeiture order.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the commission had commenced a gradual takeover of the forfeited properties.

He said affected properties that remained operational or occupied without the commission’s approval were being used illegally.

“Any affected properties not yet secured by the commission are currently being occupied illegally,” Oyewale said.

He added that the EFCC had already taken possession of the property at No. 9 Ahmadu Bello Way and would continue recovering the remaining assets covered by the judgment.