Cardinal Onaiyekan’s Warning Should Concern The Presidency, Not Anger It

By Innocent Ihinose Omoaka

The controversy generated by Cardinal John Onaiyekan’s television interview following the meeting between the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has exposed a deeper governance problem than the exchanges dominating the media and partisan political circles.

Speaking after the meeting, Cardinal Onaiyekan observed that President Tinubu appeared genuinely surprised by the Bishops’ account of the economic hardship, insecurity and widespread suffering confronting Nigerians. His observation was neither a political endorsement nor a partisan attack. Rather, it was an assessment of the President’s reaction during a conversation that was intended to provide an honest appraisal of the country’s condition.

Yet, instead of engaging the substance of the Cardinal’s observation, several presidential aides, supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and government communication surrogates launched coordinated attacks against the Cardinal. The speed and intensity of those attacks raise an important question: why is there greater outrage over the messenger than concern about the possibility that the President may not be receiving an accurate picture of the conditions of Nigerians across the country?

The issue is larger than Cardinal Onaiyekan. It is about how governments receive information and make decisions.

Political science and public communication scholars have long identified information asymmetry as one of the greatest weaknesses of executive leadership. Presidents govern largely through reports submitted by ministers, advisers, intelligence agencies and political appointees. When these intermediaries deliberately filter information to protect their own interests or preserve favourable public perceptions, leaders become increasingly detached from realities on the ground.

History provides numerous examples of past administrations that failed not because their leaders lacked intelligence or political experience, but because those surrounding them insulated them from inconvenient truths. Governments that punish honest criticism while rewarding flattering reports gradually lose the capacity for effective policy correction. The consequence is often delayed responses to crises, declining public confidence and poor governance outcomes.

This is why the Catholic Bishops’ intervention deserves serious attention.

Unlike political parties, pressure groups or opposition figures, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference has traditionally approached national issues from a moral rather than partisan standpoint. Over several administrations, military and civilian alike, the Catholic hierarchy has consistently issued pastoral statements on corruption, insecurity, electoral integrity, poverty, education and social justice. Whether governments agreed with those positions or not, they were rarely dismissed as partisan propaganda.

Their latest engagement with President Tinubu followed that same tradition.

When Cardinal Onaiyekan suggested that the President appeared surprised by the Bishops’ presentation, he inadvertently highlighted what may be the most critical institutional challenge facing the Presidency: the possibility that official briefings are not fully reflecting the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

This concern is not without empirical basis.

Multiple independent economic indicators continue to point to severe pressure on Nigerian households. Inflation has remained elevated, food prices have increased significantly over the past three years, purchasing power has declined, and businesses continue to struggle with rising operating costs. Public opinion surveys and reports from civil society organisations similarly reflect widespread concerns over insecurity, unemployment and declining living standards. These realities are not matters of partisan interpretation; they are measurable social and economic conditions.

Against this backdrop, it should not be controversial for religious leaders to present these concerns directly to the President.

More troubling, however, is the pattern that has emerged within official government communication. Increasingly, criticism is met with attempts to discredit the critic rather than engage the criticism itself. Journalists, labour unions, civil society organisations, professional associations and now senior religious leaders are frequently accused of exaggeration or political bias whenever they raise legitimate concerns about governance.

Such a communication strategy may produce short-term political advantages, but it weakens democratic accountability in the long run. Democracies depend on continuous feedback from independent institutions capable of challenging official narratives. When every critical voice is treated as an enemy, governments lose access to valuable corrective information.

The reaction to Cardinal Onaiyekan’s interview therefore deserves careful reflection within the Presidency itself.

If the Cardinal’s interpretation was inaccurate, it could have been addressed respectfully with facts and clarification. Instead, the barrage of personal attacks created the impression that defending the government’s image had become more important than interrogating whether there was merit in the concern he raised.

Ironically, this defensive posture lends credibility to the very argument the Cardinal appeared to make. It reinforces the perception that there exists a circle of political loyalists whose instinct is to shield the President from uncomfortable realities while attacking those who attempt to present a different picture.

For any administration, that is a dangerous trajectory.

No President benefits from governing inside an echo chamber. Effective leadership depends not only on decisive action but also on the quality and diversity of information available before decisions are made. Leaders who hear only reassuring voices are often the last to recognise public dissatisfaction until it becomes politically or economically costly.

President Tinubu’s administration would therefore be better served by treating the Catholic Bishops’ intervention as an opportunity for introspection rather than confrontation. The central question should not be why Cardinal Onaiyekan spoke. It should be whether the information reaching the President accurately reflects the realities confronting Nigerians every day.

History rarely judges governments by how effectively they silence criticism. It judges them by how honestly they confront uncomfortable truths and how courageously they respond to them.

If there is any lesson to draw from this episode, it is that truth should never be viewed as an act of hostility. A government confident in its direction should welcome honest assessments, even when they are uncomfortable, because they provide the opportunity to correct course before public frustration becomes national crisis.