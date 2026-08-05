Army Begins 2026 Promotion Examination

The Nigerian Army has commenced the 2026 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination, with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, urging members of the examination panel to conduct the exercise with professionalism, fairness and integrity.

The Army said the qualifying examination, which is a major requirement for the career advancement of senior officers, is expected to identify qualified personnel for further military training within and outside Nigeria.

According to a statement shared on the Nigerian Army’s official 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, the examination began on Sunday, August 2, 2026, and is being conducted simultaneously at the Nigerian Defence Academy Postgraduate School, Kaduna, and the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The statement was signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Felicia Daniel.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff at the opening ceremony, the President of the Examination and Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla, reminded members of the panel that the credibility of the Army’s examination process must never be compromised.

“The credibility of the Nigerian Army’s examination process must remain uncompromised,” Malla said.

He noted that the officers selected to supervise the exercise were chosen because of their competence and track record.

Malla urged them to remain objective, impartial and strictly follow the rules guiding the examination to ensure that only deserving officers succeed.

The TRADOC commander described the Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination as one of the most important stages in the career development of Nigerian Army officers.

According to him, successful candidates will become eligible for selection into the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College as well as other recognised military institutions across the world.

“The SSCQE is a critical determinant for career progression, particularly for selection into the Senior Staff Course and other institutions across the globe,” he said.

Malla also thanked the Chief of Army Staff for providing the necessary support to ensure the successful conduct of the examination.

He assured that the Training and Doctrine Command would remain committed to achieving the objectives of the exercise.

“The command will work assiduously to achieve the aim and objectives of the examination and, by extension, actualise the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff,” he added.

Also speaking, the Commander of the Infantry Corps Centre, Major General Godwin Mutkut, said adequate measures had been put in place to ensure that the examination is conducted without disruption.

He disclosed that comprehensive administrative, logistical and security arrangements had been made for the exercise.

“We have put in place robust administrative, logistical and security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination,” Mutkut said.

The commander commended the Army Headquarters and the Training and Doctrine Command for their efforts in planning and coordinating the examination.

He stressed that preserving the credibility of the examination process was essential to producing future military leaders capable of addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

“The credibility of the SSCQE is vital for grooming future military leaders to tackle contemporary security challenges,” he said.

Naija News understands that the 2026 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination will run until August 14, 2026, with officers participating simultaneously at the designated centres in Kaduna State.