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When A Thug Shoots Me Where I’m Voting, Is That Fair? – Amaechi Tackles Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu and Former Minister, Rotimi Amaechi
President Bola Tinubu and Former Minister, Rotimi Amaechi

The vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has berated President Bola Tinubu over his comment during his meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that during the meeting, Tinubu had declared that all is fair in politics.

Faulting Tinubu’s comment during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, Amaechi questioned whether it would be considered fair if a political thug shot him during an election.

According to Amaechi, Tinubu should have reassured Nigerians that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will slug it out with the ADC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other opposition parties in the 2027 election.

He said: “Look at the president’s statement that all is fair in politics, if a thug takes a gun and shoots me where I’m voting, it’s fair?

“I just listened to him now, you know that I read literature, the moment a writer concludes his writing, any other comment he makes is interpretation, he has the right to interprete his books; I have the right to interprete his book.

“So when the president has said to you all is fair in politics, when the Catholic Church is crying about the possibility of having an election that may not be fair, all the president needs to do is to reassure the country that APC, PDP, and ADC will slug it out on an even field, that it will be a free and fair election, let the best team wins.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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