‘Onaiyekan Supports Nobody, He Is Pained Over Poverty, Corruption In Nigeria’ – Amaechi Counters Wike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has countered the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the allegation that Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration was politically motivated.

Naija News reports that Wike, during a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said it is clear where Cardinal Onaiyekan’s political loyalty lies, and it is not surprising to see him speak against the Tinubu government.

However, Amaechi, during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, said Onaiyekan was not backing any political party or candidate but was pained and worried over the hardship, poverty and corruption confronting Nigerians.

The former Minister of Transportation argued that Onaiyekan merely expressed genuine concerns about the state of the nation, but the government are attempting to intimidate him.

Amaechi maintained that the cleric had done nothing wrong by speaking publicly and insisted that religious leaders have a duty to hold governments accountable whenever they believe Nigerians are suffering.

He said, “He supports nobody. I see Cardinal Onaiyekan regularly; I worship in his private chapel. Cardinal Onaiyekan himself supports nobody. I have had several conversations with him. The only thing that pains him is the level of indiscretion and poverty in the country and corruption. He worries about that.

“I just think that they tried to intimidate him, because election is very far away, so they are trying to intimidate him the way they are trying to intimidate the population.”