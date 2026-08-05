ADC Senator Defects To APM, Says Former Party Was A Sham

The Senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Mohammed Onawo, has resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), declaring his intention to contest the Nasarawa State governorship election in 2027.

Onawo announced his defection during a press conference in Lafia on Wednesday, blaming what he described as manipulation and a lack of internal democracy during the ADC governorship primary election in the state.

The lawmaker said his decision followed extensive consultations with political leaders, associates and other critical stakeholders across Nasarawa State.

Naija News reports that the senator, who was elected into the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 before later defecting to the ADC, accused the opposition party of conducting a flawed governorship primary.

According to him, the exercise lacked transparency and fairness, making it impossible for him to remain in the party.

“This move is driven by the need for a new platform that aligns with my vision of inclusive governance, grassroots development and unity in Nasarawa State,” Onawo said.

Describing the primary election as a ‘sham,’ the senator alleged that the results were manipulated.

“I am not a forensic expert, but by physical examination, the whole result of the governorship primaries of the ADC was written by one person.

“There was no deliberate effort by the party to address the anomaly; I felt such a place is not a home I should remain.

“I was ready to accept the outcome and work for the party if there was a level playing ground for the candidates. But the result was manipulated with impunity,” he stated.

Onawo added that the experience was even worse than what made him leave the PDP.

The lawmaker said he had decided to contest the 2027 governorship election on the platform of the APM, expressing confidence that he has the experience and leadership qualities needed to govern the state.

“I have served our people diligently in the Senate, and I believe the time has come to take that service to a higher level.

“After due consultation, I have decided to pitch my tent with APM and to answer the call to contest for the governorship of Nasarawa State in 2027,” he said.

According to him, Nasarawa needs a leader who understands the diversity of the state and can unite people regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

He promised to build an inclusive administration that would focus on development and improve the lives of residents if elected.

Highlighting his political journey, Onawo said his years in public service have prepared him for the office of governor.

He noted that he had served as a two-term member of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and currently as a senator.

“As a two-term member of the House of Representatives, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and now a senator, I have built alliances across the state and beyond.

“Therefore, I have all the experience and credentials to be the next governor of the state,” he said.

He added that his administration would prioritise inclusive governance, grassroots development and prosperity for all residents of the state.

The senator also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2027 general election is free, fair and credible.

He stressed that transparent elections remain essential to strengthening democracy and allowing the people to freely choose their leaders.