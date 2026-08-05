2027: Top Northern Leaders Call Me And Say Obi Will Win But Tell Him To Be Careful – Ulasi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dan Ulasi has revealed that some influential political figures from Northern Nigeria who opposed Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential ambition have changed their position ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Ulasi made the disclosure during an interview on Signature TV, saying the same Northern leaders who previously advised him against supporting Obi because they believed he could not win are now expressing confidence in his chances.

He said the political figures reviewed the current situation in the country and came to a different conclusion about Obi’s chances if the 2027 election holds as planned.

According to Ulasi, some of them who once dismissed Obi’s chances have now contacted him and said the former Anambra State governor could emerge victorious in the next presidential race.

He explained that political support in the North often follows a different pattern compared to other parts of the country, where traditional and community leaders play a major role in directing public opinion.

Ulasi said Northern leaders have a strong grassroots structure where decisions from influential figures can shape how communities vote during elections.

He said: “The same top northern leaders who told me in 2023 that Peter Obi wouldn’t win and advised me to let go of the idea are now calling me to say that unless there’s no election at all, Obi will win. They gather people and say, ‘The Emir has spoken,’ unlike in our region.”