‘You Kicked Jonathan Out And You Want People To Kick You In’ – Wike Blasts Amaechi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, of allegedly working against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Naija News reports that Wike, who spoke on Tuesday at a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja, said Amaechi cannot kick his own brother out and expect to be kicked in as a vice president.

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, South South people have not forgotten Amaechi’s role in Jonathan’s defeat.

The Minister urged Rivers State residents to reject Amaechi at the forthcoming general elections, accusing him of being a disgrace to the state.

He said, “When Jonathan from the South South wanted to run for the second term, Amaechi came out on national television and said “kick him out”.

“A South South person wants to run for his second term and you are proud to kick him out. Then the South South should be happy for you to be vice president?

“You kicked your own brother out and then you want people to kick you in.”

Wike also accused Amaechi of failing to bring any development to Rivers State while serving as Minister.