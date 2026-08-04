Wike Speaks On Fighting With Fubara Over Money

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed allegations that his political disagreements with the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, were driven by demands for money.

He stated that such claims were a familiar response to political disputes.

Naija News reports that Wike made the clarification during his monthly media parley in Abuja.

Asked specifically whether he had demanded money from Fubara, Wike dismissed the allegation and questioned why he would need to seek financial support from the Rivers governor.

He said, “Forget about people who say you were asking him for money. You know one thing in politics is that the moment you disagree on an issue, the only thing you can use to get the support of the people is that they are asking me for money.

“Forget about people who say you were asking him for money. You know one thing in politics is that the moment you disagree on an issue, the only thing you can use to get the support of the people is that they are asking me for money.”

The former governor said his concern was for Fubara to stabilise Rivers State and build on the foundations laid by his administration.

“My thinking is that we do need to compete with Lagos. We have laid the foundation; he (Fubara) should be able to continue from there; we will give you all the necessary support,” Wike noted.