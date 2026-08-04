I Didn’t Feel Safe – Wike Recounts Encounter With Miscreants At Abuja Eatery

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed how miscreants treated him when he visited a restaurant in Abuja to eat.

According to the minister, the miscreants were expecting money from him.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke during a media chat, answering questions about his assessment by FCT residents following the transformation of parts of the city.

The former governor of Rivers State said he stepped out without his security details to eat in an undisclosed restaurant but became uncomfortable as miscreants gathered at the facility begging him for money.

He explained that when he stepped into the restaurant, about 50 people came to greet him, and he had to leave because he was uncomfortable.

“There was a day when I went to one of the restaurants to eat, and I didn’t go with security. Upon my arrival, I encountered over 50 people coming to greet me, and I didn’t know what to do.

“Of course, I didn’t feel safe; you can’t interpret that as people liking you.

“I told the restaurant workers that I would come back, but at that point, I was no longer comfortable. As soon as I stepped outside, I saw some miscreants waiting for me to give them money”, he said.