Veteran Journalist Anietie Akpan Dies

Veteran journalist and publisher, Anietie Akpan, has died after more than three decades in the media profession.

Naija News understands that Akpan, a former Deputy Bureau Chief of The Guardian in the South-South, died on Sunday night, according to the Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He later founded the online newspaper, Pillartoday.com.ng, after leaving The Guardian.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NUJ described Akpan’s death as a major loss to the media profession and Cross River State.

“The passing is a monumental loss, not only to the NUJ family but also to the media profession and Cross River State as a whole,” the statement read.

The statement, signed by the state council chairman, Archibong Bassey, said the late journalist distinguished himself through dedication, integrity and commitment to excellence.

The union extended condolences to his family and said funeral arrangements would be announced later.

The spokesperson to the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, Linus Obogo, also mourned the journalist in a tribute posted on Facebook.

“Good night and rest peacefully in the Lord, Oga Anietie Akpan. You blazed the trail and paved the way for others to follow. The journalism profession just lost a gem,” Obogo wrote.

Akpan was widely respected in media circles across Cross River and neighbouring Akwa Ibom states for his public affairs reporting and mentorship of younger journalists.

During his career, Akpan received a meritorious award from Safe Child Africa, a United Kingdom-based non-governmental organisation, for his reporting on child witchcraft allegations in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

His work drew attention to the experiences of children accused of witchcraft and the need for stronger protection of vulnerable minors.

One of Akpan’s final published reports was titled, “Marina Road Ruts Into Two,” which focused on a landslide in Calabar caused by heavy rainfall.

In the byline, he acknowledged his failing health and credited his wife, daughter and neighbour for assisting him with the report.

It read, “By Anietie Akpan, from his sick bed with assistance by his wife, Imaobong, daughter Etinyene and neighbour Idongesit Otoobong.”

The report, published on July 30, reflected his determination to continue practising journalism despite his illness.