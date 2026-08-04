Transfer Updates: Rashford, Guimarães, Barcola, Ferran Torres, Rodri, Others

Fenerbahçe are preparing an ambitious move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Sun reports the Turkish giants are ready to meet the England international’s financial demands after making him their priority transfer target ahead of AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr.

Arsenal have opened formal transfer talks with Newcastle United over Bruno Guimarães. The Telegraph reports the Gunners hope to secure the Brazil midfielder for between £70m and £80m, although negotiations are still ongoing.

Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. Fichajes reports the French champions want to accelerate talks, while Matteo Moretto claims PSG are optimistic of completing a deal worth around €55m after the Spain international’s impressive World Cup campaign.

Liverpool remain determined to keep Cody Gakpo despite Tottenham’s transfer interest. The Daily Mail reports the Reds have no intention of selling the Netherlands forward this summer.

Sunderland have ruled out the sale of striker Wilson Isidor. Sky Sports says the Black Cats are determined to keep the Haiti international despite strong interest from several clubs, including West Ham.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has completed a season-long loan move to Ajax. The Germany international will spend the campaign in the Eredivisie after falling down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

Aston Villa are preparing a transfer move for Barcelona teenager Marc Bernal. The Sun reports Villa are ready to offer around £30m, with later reports suggesting a bid of €35m is being considered for the Spain midfielder.

Roma have joined the race for Real Madrid forward Endrick. Fichajes claims the Serie A club are keen on the 20-year-old Brazil international this summer.

Coventry City are among the clubs interested in Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The Daily Mail reports the newly promoted side are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring the Ukraine international, although Foot Mercato claims Chelsea would prefer to send him on loan to sister club Strasbourg.

Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are all interested in Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. Teamtalk reports the 23-year-old could leave Goodison Park before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United have informed Toby Collyer that he is free to leave this summer. The Sun says several Championship clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder.

Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore is closing in on a loan move to Cologne. Teamtalk reports the 18-year-old winger is expected to continue his development in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been left out of the club’s pre-season training camp. The Athletic reports the German side continues negotiations with Real Madrid and is holding out for a fee of €130m (£111m).

Barcelona are also monitoring developments surrounding Rodri’s future. AS reports the Catalan club are watching Manchester City’s negotiations with Real Madrid, although the Spain midfielder would only consider leaving the Etihad for Los Blancos.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have already lined up a replacement. Florian Plettenberg reports the Premier League champions have agreed personal terms with Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and are negotiating a deal worth around €70m.

Liverpool have opened transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Bradley Barcola. Fabrizio Romano reports the Reds have submitted an offer worth more than €100m, although PSG continue to demand around €150m for the France winger.

Real Madrid have improved their contract offer to Vinícius Júnior. ESPN reports the Spanish giants are offering the Brazil forward around €22m per year, although the player’s representatives are seeking closer to €30m annually.

The Daily Mail also reports the two parties have yet to agree on a signing-on fee.

Inter Milan remain in talks to sign Tottenham defender Cristian Romero. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the clubs have agreed a deal worth around €40m, with negotiations now focused on agreeing personal terms with the Argentina international.

Bayern Munich are monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. The Daily Mail claims Chelsea are also interested in the England international.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a transfer deal for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki before loaning him to Juventus, according to Corriere dello Sport.

RB Leipzig have identified Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani as their preferred attacking target, with Philipp Hinze reporting the move is separate from Yan Diomande’s uncertain future.

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarría. TEAMtalk reports an agreement has been reached and the Spaniard has been given permission to travel to London for a medical.

Arsenal are hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Igor Tyjon. The Sun says the Gunners are pushing to complete a deal for the 18-year-old striker.

Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono is expected to decide between loan moves to AC Milan and Fiorentina, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Inter Milan have revived their interest in Juventus winger Nico González, although Sky Italia reports former Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby remains another option.

Como have made Fiorentina striker Moise Kean their top attacking transfer target, but Sky Italia says the Viola are reluctant to sell the Italy international.

Como have, however, reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign Trevoh Chalobah. Fabrizio Romano reports the deal is worth €30m plus €6m in add-ons and includes a sell-on clause in Chelsea’s favour.