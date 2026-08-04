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Certificate Saga: Tinubu Should Be Disqualified As President – Okonkwo

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By Oladipo Abiola
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ADC Chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo
ADC Chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, said President Bola Tinubu is not qualified and should be disqualified, citing the controversy over his academic qualifications and credentials.
  • Okonkwo argued on his 𝕏 account on Monday that Tinubu failed constitutional requirements by not producing secondary school certificates, while a foreign university denied issuing the certificate.
  • APM presidential candidate and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, criticised Tinubu’s economic policies on Monday in Abeokuta, saying subsidy removal and naira floating increased hardship.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is not qualified to be the President of Nigeria.

Speaking against the backdrop of the controversy involving President Tinubu’s academic qualifications and credentials, Okonkwo submitted that the President stands disqualified.

The actor cum politicain and lawyer argued that Tinubu does not meet the constitutional requirements to contest the office of the President in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has its laws that should be respected. No Nigerian is qualified to go to a University without 5 credits at the O’ Level. Tinubu purporting to be qualified for President by providing a foreign University certificate, which the University publicly declared did not emanate from it, without providing his secondary school certificate or its equipment disqualifies him from being President,” he wrote in a post on his 𝕏 account on Monday.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has criticised the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, saying they have worsened hardship and increased the cost of living for Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Makinde, who is also the Governor of Oyo State, spoke on Monday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the unveiling of the APM’s governorship, senatorial and House of Assembly candidates.

The governor, who was represented at the event by a party leader, Hon. Babatunde Tijani, said Nigeria needed a comprehensive reset of its economy, security and governance.

He argued that some of the economic reforms introduced by the Federal Government, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, had placed additional pressure on ordinary Nigerians.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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