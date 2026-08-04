‘They Have Become Security Threat’ – Wike Consider Ban On Okada, Keke Operations In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, and tricycles, also known as Keke Napep, may be banned in parts of Abuja over growing security concerns.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Tuesday during his monthly media chat, saying the decision followed recommendations from the FCT Security Council after intelligence reports linked motorcycles to criminal activities.

Wike, however, said a total ban across the nation’s capital would be difficult to implement because of the city’s size and transportation needs.

The Minister also revealed that he had approved measures to strengthen security logistics and directed security agencies to identify areas where the operations of Okada and Keke Napep should be prohibited.

He said, “Apart from this, as you know, just this morning, I signed approval after we had a Security Council meeting, where we agreed that, beyond constituting a nuisance, they have become a security threat.

“From our security reports, bandits, when they don’t act, they use motorcycles.

“I’ve told the security agencies to map out areas where we do not need the Keke Napep and the motorcycle, but it will be difficult for you to ban them in the entire Abuja.

“But particularly, it is necessary within the city not to allow Keke Napep and the Okada. They are working that out.”

Speaking on the recurring presence of beggars in the nation’s capital, Wike said efforts to remove them had yielded only temporary results, as many returned shortly after being evacuated.

Wike attributed the challenge partly to Abuja’s location, noting that the FCT is surrounded by several states.

He stated, “Even the destitute beggars are all over the place, and each time we take them out, they come in again. Each time you take them out, they come in again.

“And people say, ‘Oh, why not provide where they will be staying, feed them?’ How will we continue to be doing that? It means you are encouraging people to leave from Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Kaduna.

“How can you fund that? It is not possible. So, we try to take them back to where they are coming from, but the next month, you see them back.

“You know Abuja is in the centre, surrounded by four states. So, it’s a big problem, but we’ll do the best we can.”