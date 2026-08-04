2027: Tambuwal, Uzodimma, Al-Makura Tipped As Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi Shop For Campaign DG

Political parties have intensified consultations over the composition of their presidential campaign organisations ahead of the August 19 commencement of campaigns for the 2027 general election.

Former governors have emerged as leading contenders to coordinate the campaigns of the major presidential candidates, with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) considering former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for Atiku Abubakar’s campaign.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is also weighing former Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as possible directors-general of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) are equally finalising their campaign structures and are expected to make announcements before August 19.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed August 19 for presidential and National Assembly campaigns to begin.

The timetable has prompted parties to move from candidate nominations and internal negotiations to the establishment of nationwide campaign organisations.

Campaign directors-general are expected to coordinate mobilisation, logistics, fundraising, media strategy and the activities of campaign councils across the six geopolitical zones.

They will also manage relationships among candidates, governors, lawmakers, party leaders and other political stakeholders.

With Tinubu seeking a second term and opposition parties working to challenge the APC’s hold on the Presidency, political observers believe the selection of campaign managers could significantly influence the contest.

Within the ADC, Tambuwal has emerged as the leading contender to head the Atiku Abubakar 2027 Presidential Campaign Organisation.

Party sources said the former Speaker of the House of Representatives could be appointed, barring last-minute changes arising from consultations among leaders of the opposition coalition.

Tambuwal served as Director-General of Atiku’s presidential campaign under the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

A source close to Atiku, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been formally announced, identified Tambuwal as the preferred choice.

“Tambuwal,” the source replied when asked who was being considered.

The source added that Tambuwal would work closely with Atiku’s running mate and former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, to develop and implement the campaign’s nationwide strategy.

“Amaechi will work alongside Tambuwal even though the former Rivers governor is the running mate of the ex-vice-president,” the source told The PUNCH.

Tambuwal’s experience as a former House of Representatives Speaker, two-term governor and serving senator is believed to have strengthened his chances.

He represents Sokoto South Senatorial District and joined the ADC in March 2026 after leaving the PDP.

Shortly after his defection, Tambuwal announced that he would not seek another term in the Senate, saying the decision was intended to promote party unity and create opportunities for younger politicians.

An ADC chieftain and former PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, however, said the choice of campaign DG had not been formally concluded.

“They have not agreed on a name yet, but they are to meet this Wednesday,” he said, adding that “some names have been suggested.”

The party is expected to balance regional, religious and political interests while integrating members of the opposition coalition into a unified campaign council.

APC Weighs Uzodimma, Al-Makura

The APC is also considering Uzodimma and Al-Makura to coordinate Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s campaign.

Party and Presidency sources said discussions had narrowed, with Uzodimma reportedly receiving the backing of influential stakeholders.

The ruling party is said to be considering political experience, organisational capacity, regional acceptance and religious balance.

A Presidency source said no final decision had been taken.

“At the moment, it is still unclear who will eventually lead the campaign organisation,” the source said.

“However, Governor Hope Uzodimma is the person being tipped by party stakeholders to head the APC’s presidential campaign team. That could still change before a final decision is made.”

Uzodimma serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and has played a leading role in coordinating APC governors and strategic party engagements.

Some party leaders reportedly believe appointing a prominent Christian would project inclusiveness because Tinubu and Shettima are both Muslims.

Al-Makura is also considered a strong contender because of his loyalty and longstanding involvement in the APC.

The former Nasarawa governor was part of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc that participated in the 2013 merger which produced the APC.

Labour Party Selects DG

The Labour Party said it had already selected its campaign Director-General but would not disclose the person until its campaign organogram was completed.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said the full structure would be unveiled before August 19.

“Our campaign structure is being put together. There is a DG in place, although it has not been unveiled officially,” he said.

“The entire organogram is being fine-tuned as we speak. I’m sure that before August 19, it will be unveiled publicly.”

Asogwa said the party would build its campaign around its relationship with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

“We have always said that we have the biggest structure in Nigeria that any political party can have, which, in the past, the Labour Party did not harness,” he said.

“That is the institutional membership that we have in NLC and TUC.”

The Labour Party spokesman said the structures of both labour centres would be integrated into the campaign and election-day operations.

According to him, members of organised labour could be deployed as party agents across polling units.

“This time, the NLC is back on track and they have not withdrawn that commitment to serve as party agents during the election,” Asogwa said.

“They are ready to deploy all their members across the 186,000 polling units in Nigeria to serve as party agents for free.”

He said the arrangement would help the party reduce costs because it lacked the financial resources of the ruling party.

“We are not going to adopt or run a bogus or outsized campaign when we know that we don’t have the kind of deep pockets that can finance such a campaign,” he added.

“Our model is going to be very productive, but it’s going to be cost-effective at the same time.”

Asogwa also urged the Federal Government to tackle insecurity and provide a safe environment for campaigns and voting.

The SDP said it was putting finishing touches to its campaign team.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, said the party had prepared its strategy well ahead of the formal campaign period.

“We already have our strategy on ground long before now. We had our plans well laid out,” he said.

“I can assure you, we are going to put up a formidable campaign structure in the characteristics of the presidential candidate. Our campaign DG and his team will be unveiled very shortly.”

Aiyenigba said the SDP would rely on grassroots support, public goodwill and the appeal of its presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo.

He maintained that financial resources alone did not determine electoral success.

“The most important funding support you have is the people. And that is what Adebayo is leveraging on,” he said.

The spokesman argued that insecurity had strengthened the opposition’s campaign message rather than hindered its activities.

On its part, the NNPP said its National Working Committee would meet during the week to consider nominees for its campaign Director-General and other positions.

The party’s National Chairman, Major Agbo, said a committee had already been established to propose a broad and inclusive campaign council.

“The NWC is expected to adopt one by Friday this week. Yes, nominations are coming in,” he said.

“We want to have a broad committee that cuts across all sections of the country.”

Agbo said the party wanted every geopolitical zone to be represented in the campaign structure.

He acknowledged the importance of funding but criticised the excessive monetisation of elections, arguing that it disadvantaged smaller political parties.

“Our position on this issue of campaign funding always is that we must deliberately look for how to go away from this heavily monetised political system, which is stifling to the younger political parties,” he said.

Agbo said the NNPP would rely on traditional grassroots mobilisation methods rather than expensive rallies alone.

“We are trying to adopt the house-to-house, community-to-community and village-to-village approach,” he said.

“We will be using town criers, town halls, community meetings and grassroots meetings.”

He said the party regarded itself as a platform for ordinary Nigerians and intended to communicate with voters through familiar community structures.

Agbo also expressed confidence that campaigns and elections would proceed despite the country’s security challenges.

NDC Yet To Decide

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) said consultations over its campaign structure remained inconclusive.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said several factors were being considered before a campaign Director-General would be announced.

“We have not decided on that. We are also meeting and consulting,” he said.

“Once the consultation is concluded, we shall announce the DG of our campaign at the appropriate time.”

The major parties are expected to unveil their campaign organisations before August 19 as preparations intensify for the 2027 presidential race.