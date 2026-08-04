I Will Question God For Allowing Me Get Involved In Politics – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed what he will ask if the opportunity to question God presents itself.

He stated that he would ask God why he allowed him to leave his comfort zone and get involved in politics.

Naija News reports that Obi stated this while addressing some of his supporters during a meeting.

He said that his current level is by the grace of God.

He said: “I’m a politician today, but if I ever have the opportunity to question God, I would ask Him why He allowed me to leave my comfort place and get involved in politics.

“But wherever we find ourselves is where God wants us to be, and we must do everything we can for the benefit of the masses.

“I’m here by the grace of God, and I must not abuse his grace, whether it’s in a private, corporate, or government setting.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has urged people of the Southeast and Nigerians not to vote for Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Umahi stated this during an inspection of the Trans-Saharan Highway and Legacy projects that cut across Cross River–Abuja.

Umahi said he enjoys the insult following his attack on Peter Obi, and vowed to work against his presidential ambition.

The former Ebonyi State governor said he supports President Bola Tinubu’s re-election due to his infrastructural projects in Nigeria, especially in the South East region.

While expressing optimism that all projects awarded by Tinubu will be completed during his second tenure, Umahi said the people of the Southeast must not take the risk of voting for another candidate.

He said, “They have been insulting me. But I enjoyed this honestly because it shows that what I’m doing is touching them. But there are some of them that are also reasonable. They say the only thing is that you’re attacking Peter Obi.

”I say, no, I’m not attacking Peter Obi. I’m asking people in Southeast and Nigeria not to vote for him but to vote for President Bola Tinubu…And I have my facts.

“All the projects awarded by Tinubu will be completed. In the second tenure of Mr. President, let us not take risks. Don’t forget that any other person coming, you have to start with negotiating abandoned projects is not new in this country. But under President Tinubu, there will be no abandoned project. All these projects, all legacy projects, will be completed.

“The Enugu-Onitsha expressway is a success story. By December, that project is totally completed with solar light and tree planting, majorly on reinforced concrete type pavements. And we are going to do tolling there. The essence of the tolling is just for the maintenance of the road and then to have security that is going to be patrolling the road.

“And that is what we want to do, you know, all through. This is very important. And so I commend the contractor and the acting controller, you know, for their commitment, and it looks like all the SSAs of Mr. President are becoming engineers.

“When they speak, you know, they speak, you know, showing that we’ve been together. I encourage them to tell the story to community leaders and members.”