Premier League Sets New Managerial Record Before 2026-2027 Season Begins

The 2026-27 Premier League season is still weeks away, but it has already entered the record books after an unprecedented wave of managerial changes across the division.

Nine clubs are set to start the new campaign under a new permanent manager, the highest number ever recorded at the beginning of a Premier League season.

The changes have reshaped almost half of the league. Liverpool appointed Andoni Iraola after Arne Slot was dismissed, while Manchester City handed the reins to Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola’s resignation, which brought an end to his hugely successful spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea also made a change, appointing Xabi Alonso after Liam Rosenior’s disappointing tenure ended. Bournemouth turned to Marco Rose after Iraola’s contract expired, while Nottingham Forest named Oliver Glasner following the dismissal of Vitor Pereira.

Crystal Palace replaced Glasner with Pierre Sage after the Austrian’s contract came to an end. Fulham appointed Alvaro Arbeloa after Marco Silva departed at the expiration of his deal, and Ipswich Town selected Gary O’Neil to succeed Kieran McKenna, who resigned.

Newcastle United are also expected to confirm Matthias Jaissle as Eddie Howe’s successor after the former England manager stepped down. His arrival would complete the list of nine clubs beginning the campaign with new permanent bosses.

The previous Premier League record came in the 2016-17 season, when eight clubs started with new managers. That summer included Guardiola’s arrival at Manchester City and Antonio Conte’s appointment at Chelsea, with the Italian guiding the Blues to the league title in his first season.

Before then, seven clubs changed managers ahead of the 1995-96 campaign, while six did so before the start of the 2012-13 season.

The rapid turnover has also transformed the league’s managerial hierarchy.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, appointed in December 2019, is now the Premier League’s longest-serving manager despite having been in charge for less than seven years. Across Europe’s five major leagues, only Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has spent longer with his current club.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Leeds United’s Daniel Farke are the only other Premier League managers to have been in charge for more than three seasons. Sunderland’s Régis Le Bris, appointed in July 2024, already ranks as the fourth longest-serving manager in the division.

The pace of change is further highlighted by Manchester United boss Michael Carrick. Although he only became the club’s permanent manager in May after taking interim charge in January, just 10 Premier League managers have been in their roles longer.

Carrick is also United’s seventh permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, showing the instability that has followed one of English football’s most successful managerial eras.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Roberto De Zerbi, appointed in March, sits just behind Carrick in the current managerial longevity rankings.