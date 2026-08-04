‘PFIPC Probe: ICPC Concludes Investigation On Adeyemi’

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reportedly concluded its investigation into the controversy surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Sources within the anti-graft agency, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the report was being finalised for submission to President Bola Tinubu before the expiration of the 30-day deadline given to the commission.

The development came as the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the council disclosed that it would brief Nigerians on its findings this week before submitting a final report to the House for legislative consideration.

Tinubu had, on July 7, 2026, directed the ICPC to investigate the circumstances surrounding the establishment and operation of the disputed council and submit its findings within 30 days.

Sources said the principal suspect in the controversy, the council’s purported Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi, had been questioned by ICPC operatives.

Adeyemi was reportedly interrogated on Thursday at the headquarters of the police Intelligence Response Team in Guzape, Abuja, where he has been detained since his arrest.

One of the sources explained that the interrogation was initially scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because Adeyemi’s lawyer did not arrive on time.

The source said, “The prime suspect, Adeyemi, was supposed to be interviewed last Wednesday, but his lawyer couldn’t arrive on time. Because the police had other people to attend to, ICPC officials were asked to return the following day

“The operatives went back on Thursday and interviewed him. Several other people had been interviewed before then. I think the report is being finalised now and will be submitted before the deadline.”

Suspect Seeks Reps Appearance

Adeyemi had earlier asked the House ad hoc committee to allow him to testify, insisting that he was being made a scapegoat for wider institutional and administrative failures.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his legal team, led by Festus Akhigbe, Adeyemi argued that the panel could not produce a complete report without hearing directly from him.

The statement read, “In light of the ongoing proceedings by the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee, chaired by Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, we formally request that the panel issue the necessary administrative clearance to allow our client, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, to appear in person and testify.

“Any investigative outcome or final legislative report produced without affording our client a direct hearing would be fundamentally flawed, incomplete and a breach of the constitutional right to a fair hearing.”

His lawyers maintained that it would have been impossible for one individual to create and operate a federal agency without the involvement or knowledge of government institutions.

Reps Allege Document Forgery

At its last public hearing on July 29, the House committee said its investigation had uncovered what it described as an extensive case of document fraud.

The Chairman of the panel, Yusuf Gagdi, said the lawmakers had made significant progress after receiving submissions and documents from several government agencies.

He explained that the committee could not hear directly from Adeyemi because the suspect remained in police custody under a subsisting court order.

According to Gagdi, the panel respected the judicial process while continuing its investigation through documents and testimony from relevant institutions.

The committee chairman said evidence obtained by the panel pointed to widespread forgery, including documents linked to a purported Directorate of Administration and Support Services under the State House.

He said investigations showed that the directorate did not exist.

Gagdi added that the committee would conduct further verification and engage the remaining agencies connected to the controversy before concluding its work.

The panel, he said, would brief Nigerians on its preliminary findings this week and later submit a comprehensive report to the House.

Adeyemi Alleges Institutional Involvement

Adeyemi’s lawyers, however, maintained that available records contradicted allegations that their client single-handedly fabricated the council and its operations.

They claimed that several federal institutions processed documents, approved structures or interacted with the PFIPC.

The agencies listed by the legal team included the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Others were the Budget Office of the Federation and the National Assembly.

The lawyers further alleged that heads of security agencies attended programmes organised by the council, while the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission allocated office space to it and recognised its leadership.

“It is administratively impossible for an unassisted individual to mislead multiple federal institutions into approving structures, assigning personnel, opening government accounts and securing budgetary allocations,” the statement said.

The defence team argued that the investigation should examine the roles played by all institutions and public officials who allegedly processed documents or interacted with the organisation.

It also warned against placing sole responsibility on Adeyemi without examining what it described as deeper procedural lapses and institutional failures within the Federal Government.

The lawyers urged the House committee to secure the necessary clearance for Adeyemi to appear before it before finalising its report.