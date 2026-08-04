PDP Cannot Win 2027 Presidential Election — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacks the capacity to win the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Wike said the opposition party should concentrate on securing victories in some states and rebuilding its structures ahead of the 2031 general election.

The former Rivers State governor stated this on Tuesday during the August edition of his monthly media chat in Abuja.

According to him, the PDP’s internal crisis has weakened its chances of presenting a successful challenge for the presidency in 2027.

Wike said, “I have always said that the PDP can’t win the presidential election now.

“All we are doing is to win some sub-national seats and organise the party against 2031.”

The FCT minister argued that the party must be honest with its members and supporters about its current political strength.

He maintained that winning a presidential election required proper organisation, nationwide structures and long-term preparation rather than merely presenting a candidate.

“We must be very clear to people. I don’t like people who think that because it’s just an election, you must win,” he stated.

Wike said the PDP should use the forthcoming election to strengthen its presence at the state and legislative levels while working towards becoming a stronger national opposition.

The minister also dismissed the idea that a politician could emerge shortly before an election and successfully contest the presidency without adequate preparation.

Wike added, “Being a president is not to come out today and run to be president, no. We have a crisis, and you can’t wake up within six months to be president of a country.”