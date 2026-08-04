‘Osun Is Bleeding’ – Adeleke Warns Tinubu Of Alleged Genocide, Kicks Against Rigging

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday accused political opponents and elements within the police of orchestrating attacks, arrests and intimidation against his supporters ahead of the August 15 governorship election, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene to safeguard democracy in the state.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Osogbo, Adeleke alleged that seven members of his party had been killed in the last three months, more than 20 others sustained gunshot injuries, while over 60 supporters were being held in what he described as illegal police detention.

The governor claimed the attacks were part of efforts to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming governorship election.

Addressing supporters, Adeleke appealed directly to President Tinubu to halt what he described as escalating violence in the state.

“I want to inform Mr President that my people are being killed on a daily basis. Elements within the police are aiding the APC thugs to kill our people. Mr President, Osun is bleeding and your urgent intervention is necessary,” he said.

According to the governor, those allegedly plotting to manipulate the election had underestimated the determination of Osun residents to defend their votes.

“Those pushing to rig the Osun elections have forgotten history. I urge Mr President to protect this democracy. We seek nothing but free and fair elections,” Adeleke stated.

He further alleged that some members of the All Progressives Congress were invoking the President’s name while attacking his supporters.

“The shedding of blood of the innocents should stop. Osun APC members are dropping Mr President’s names to kill and maim Osun people. The name of Mr President is being dragged in the mud,” he alleged.

The governor also appealed to Tinubu to caution the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and Senator Francis Fadahunsi, claiming that continued violence posed a serious threat to democracy.

“The Osun election is attracting national and international attention. Several embassies are filing reports of human rights abuses. Local and international human rights groups are focusing on the deliberate violence being unleashed on Osun people,” he added.

Adeleke maintained that Osun residents would resist intimidation and insist that their votes count.

“Osun people won’t bow to threats and intimidation. They want their votes to count. They will insist their votes must count. Osun people will resist any attempt to deny them the freedom to choose a leader of their choice,” he said.

Also speaking at the rally, the Director-General of the Imole Campaign, Senator Lere Oyewumi, alleged that security agencies were targeting opposition supporters through arrests and intimidation.

He claimed that the popularity of Adeleke’s administration, rather than intimidation, would determine the outcome of the election.

“Osun people are resolved to vote and defend their votes. The voters’ support for Governor Adeleke is because of his good performance. Killing innocent people only strengthens the resolve of the people to re-elect the governor,” Oyewumi said.

Similarly, the Deputy Director-General of the campaign, Kolapo Alimi, alleged that several party leaders were arrested overnight and that their properties were vandalised.

“We heard the arrest will continue tonight. Arresting us won’t change the popular acceptance of Accord. We won’t be intimidated,” Alimi said.

The party’s Osun Central senatorial candidate, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, also alleged that more than 60 supporters remained in detention but insisted the development would not weaken the party’s resolve.

“We know we are being targeted. We know over 60 Accord members are illegally detained. We know our houses are being raided. But we are determined to re-elect our governor with massive support of the people,” Olaoluwa said.