Osun: ‘Imole Is Coming Back’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed confidence that the Accord Party will win the August 15 governorship election, saying residents have embraced his administration’s approach to governance.

Naija News reports that Adeleke stated this in a message posted on his official social media page on Monday, where he thanked residents for their support during the campaign.

The governor said the reception received by his campaign across the state demonstrated the confidence of the electorate in his administration.

“I appreciate the overwhelming love and support the people of Osun State continue to show our campaign. I do not take your trust for granted,” Adeleke said.

He assured residents that his government would continue to pursue policies aimed at improving their welfare and sustaining development across the state.

The governor accused previous administrations in Osun of exploiting poverty for political advantage instead of introducing programmes that would empower residents.

He stated, “For too long, our people endured leaders who weaponised poverty instead of empowering the people.

“Today, Osun is witnessing the difference that purposeful, people-centred governance can make.”

Adeleke maintained that his administration had demonstrated what could be achieved through policies focused on the needs of residents.

He said the electorate had witnessed the impact of his government and would vote to sustain what he described as the state’s progress.

The governor declared that Osun would not return to what he described as the failures of previous administrations.

“There is no turning back. Together, we will keep moving Osun forward. I’m confident ACCORD will win August 15,” he added.

Adeleke urged his supporters and members of the Accord Party to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the election.

He called on them to engage their neighbours and encourage eligible voters to participate in the poll.

“Tell your neighbours: No shaking, Imole is coming back,” the governor said.