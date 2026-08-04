‘Nobody Can Intimidate Or Blackmail Me’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody can intimidate or blackmail him for performing his duties in the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Tuesday during his monthly media chat in Abuja, while berating the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and other activists who criticised him over the sealing of Jabi Park.

According to Wike, the Jabi Recreational Park was awarded to people about 15 years ago, but previous administrations have left the place underdeveloped.

While expressing displeasure over the activities at the place, Wike insisted that it must be developed.

He said, “You are aware that some people took us to court. In 2026 about 15 years ago that place was awarded to people who said they wanted to turn it into a recreation park and one day I had to pass through that place and say look ‘shanties are coming up and people are selling food, I said this is not what we mean by a recreation centre’.

“What happened? How could this place be like this for the past 15 years and nothing has happened, so I had to revoke it. When I revoked it, all kinds of calls came in, we can’t continue this way, which part of the world would a place like this be abandoned it. Of course, argument came and I said we are going to enter a Memorandum of Understanding but people went on social media that this is where I have been praying to God, the minister has grabbed the land and all kinds of things but I don’t care or listen.

“And one of this so-called activists who collect money from people and claim to be activists, Sowore, who says he’s a presidential candidate, came and was talking, but nobody can intimidate or blackmail me, that place must be developed. Weeds have taken over all the place, see people selling mama put. Is that the kind of recreation centre we should have? But like I said, the government might not be able to do all things, so it needs to engage private partners.”